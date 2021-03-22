AT-1 bonds: SEBI to amend valuation circular, allow phased implementation

Sources said SEBI will amend the AT-1 valuation rule, broad principles of the original notification remain.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will make amendments to the recently-issued circular on the valuation of AT-1 bonds, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Sources told the publisher that while SEBI will amend the valuation rules for AT-1 bonds, broad principles of the original notification remain.

They said implementation will now be allowed in a phased manner.

As per the amendments, bonds may be allowed to be valued at 10-year maturity in the first year (April 1, 2021, to April 1, 2022) and to be valued at 20-year maturity for six months from April 1, 2022.

SEBI may also allow a two to a three-year timeframe to inch up valuation to 100-year maturity.

Meanwhile, an exposure cap of 10 percent on mutual fund schemes and grandfathering will continue, they added.

SEBI on March 10 also said that effective April 1, issuers will have to treat AT-1 bonds as having 100-year maturity. Besides, it also capped the mutual fund exposure to a single issuer to 5 percent with respect to fresh issuances and said at the scheme level, no fund shall hold more than 10 percent of its NAV of the debt portfolio in such instruments.

The SEBI circular had drawn the ire of the Finance Ministry. The North Block wrote to the market regulator seeking to review the AT-1 bonds circular citing the potential impact it could have on the market, especially banks.

Earlier in October 2020, SEBI had changed norms for the issuance of AT-1 bonds.

It had then mandated the usage of an electronic book mechanism for issuance of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments, irrespective is instrument size. Further, issuers and stock exchanges were also asked to ensure that only Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) are allowed to participate in the issuance of AT1 instruments.

AT-1 securities are a type of contingent convertible bonds designed after the financial crisis to try to ensure that investors would be on the hook if a bank runs into financial stress. Banks pitch these to retail investors as an attractive return option, often higher than what a traditional fixed deposit would offer.