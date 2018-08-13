Asus eyes bigger share of India's consumer, gaming PC market

Taiwanese tech major Asus today said it aims to expand its share in the gaming and consumer PC market in India as the firm will ramp up product portfolio and retail presence over the coming months.

The company, which holds 7 percent share in the consumer PC segment and 22 percent of the gaming PC market in India, expects to grow its share to 10 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

"India is among the few markets globally where PC market is still growing. It is projected to reach about 10 million units in 2018. By 2020, India is expected to be among the top five PC markets as per estimates," Asus India Business Development Manager (PC and Gaming) Arnold Su said.

He added that the Indian market offers huge opportunities across price points, be it mainstream or premium.

"We have 7 percent share in the consumer PC segment, we want to grow this to 10 percent by December this year. In gaming, we have 22 percent share and we want to expand that to 30 percent," Su said.

The company is doubling its network of branded stores to 200 by March next year, he added.

According to research firm IDC, the consumer PC market recorded an overall shipment of 1.08 million units in January-March 2018 quarter. While shipments declined 10.9 percent sequentially, it was up 3.2 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The company today launched a slew of devices ZenBook Pro 15, ZenBook S and ZenBook 13, priced between Rs 66,990 and about Rs 2.09 lakh.

"The series has been successful in seamlessly blending futuristic innovations with a slim and light-weight design. The Zenbook series offers a good combination of functionality, performance and price range," he said.