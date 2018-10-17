App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Asus eyes 5% share in Indian smartphone market by year-end

"India is a very important market for us. But we don't want to be just sellers of phones. We have spent a lot of time in research to understand consumer preferences and using those insights to develop features for our devices," Asus India Head Mobile Business Dinesh Sharma told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taiwanese mobile phone maker Asus aims to garner 5 percent share of the hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market as it ramps up product portfolio in the country.

"India is a very important market for us. But we don't want to be just sellers of phones. We have spent a lot of time in research to understand consumer preferences and using those insights to develop features for our devices," Asus India Head Mobile Business Dinesh Sharma told PTI.

The company has seen strong traction for its recent launches like Zenfone Max Pro and Zenfone 5Z and is confident that it can exit the year with five percent market share, he added.

With an eye on sub-Rs 10,000 segment handset segment, which account for over 50 percent of smartphone users, the company on Wednesday unveiled two 4G smartphones Zenfone Lite and Max for Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,499 a unit. These smartphones will be available on e-commerce portal Flipkart.

related news

Sharma said that date of availability of these phones will be announced at Flipkart very soon.

Smartphone shipments grew 20 percent to 33.5 million units in the June quarter 2018 compared to the year-ago period, with Chinese major Xiaomi retaining the top spot with 29.7 percent share. This was followed by Samsung (23.9 percent share), Vivo (12.6 percent share), Oppo (7.6 percent) and Transsion (5 percent share).

Talking about the festive season, Sharma said Asus expects to clock strong growth in line with the industry's double-digit growth growth. Asus, earlier this year, had signed a long-term partnership with Flipkart to sell its devices on the e-commerce major's platform.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 03:32 pm

tags #Asus #Business #Companies #Technology

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.