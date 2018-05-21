App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 21, 2018 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

AstraZeneca Pharma Q4 net profit at Rs 3.22 cr

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India today reported a net profit of Rs 3.22 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India today reported a net profit of Rs 3.22 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 9.55 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 150.72 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 116.88 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal ended March, the company posted a net profit of Rs 25.91 crore. It was Rs 20.05 crore for the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations of the company for 2017-18 stood at Rs 571.98 crore. It was Rs 548.65 crore in the previous fiscal.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India today closed at Rs 1,137.80 per scrip on BSE, down 0.09 per cent from its previous close.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.