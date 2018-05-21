AstraZeneca Pharma Q4 net profit at Rs 3.22 cr

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India today reported a net profit of Rs 3.22 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 9.55 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 150.72 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 116.88 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal ended March, the company posted a net profit of Rs 25.91 crore. It was Rs 20.05 crore for the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations of the company for 2017-18 stood at Rs 571.98 crore. It was Rs 548.65 crore in the previous fiscal.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India today closed at Rs 1,137.80 per scrip on BSE, down 0.09 per cent from its previous close.