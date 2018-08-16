App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

AstraZeneca Pharma India gets DCGI nod to market cancer drug in India

The permission from the DCGI is for olaparib (Lynparza) tablets in the strengths of 100 mg and 150 mg, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India today said it has received permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to import and market olaparib tablets used for the treatment of ovarian and breast cancer.

The permission from the DCGI is for olaparib (Lynparza) tablets in the strengths of 100 mg and 150 mg, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

The tablets are a patented product of the AstraZeneca group, it added.

"The import and market permission for olaparib is a significant milestone for women in India living with platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer and BRCA-mutated HER-2 negative metastatic breast cancer, which has historically been difficulty-to-treat diseases," AstraZeneca Pharma India MD Gagan Singh said.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India today closed at Rs 1,710.30 per scrip on BSE, up 1.59 per cent from their previous close.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 08:06 pm

tags #AstraZeneca Pharma #Business #Companies #DCGI #Gagan Singh #India

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.