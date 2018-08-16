AstraZeneca Pharma India gets DCGI nod to market cancer drug in India

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India today said it has received permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to import and market olaparib tablets used for the treatment of ovarian and breast cancer.

The permission from the DCGI is for olaparib (Lynparza) tablets in the strengths of 100 mg and 150 mg, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

The tablets are a patented product of the AstraZeneca group, it added.

"The import and market permission for olaparib is a significant milestone for women in India living with platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer and BRCA-mutated HER-2 negative metastatic breast cancer, which has historically been difficulty-to-treat diseases," AstraZeneca Pharma India MD Gagan Singh said.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India today closed at Rs 1,710.30 per scrip on BSE, up 1.59 per cent from their previous close.