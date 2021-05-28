MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

AstraZeneca Pharma, Abbott Healthcare terminate distribution agreements for diabetes drug in India

"AstraZeneca India and Abbott have mutually terminated the distribution agreement on May 27, 2021," AstraZeneca India said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
May 28, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST

Drug major AstraZeneca Pharma India on Friday said it has terminated its distribution agreements with Abbott Healthcare for type 2 diabetes medicine Dapagliflozin in India.

"AstraZeneca India and Abbott have mutually terminated the distribution agreement on May 27, 2021," AstraZeneca India said in a regulatory filing.

AstraZeneca India will continue to independently market Dapagliflozin, the combinations of Dapagliflozin and Metformin as well as Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin in India under the brand names Forxiga, Xigduo and Qtern respectively, the filing said.

On December 7, 2018, AstraZeneca Pharma India and Abbott Healthcare had entered into a distribution agreement for the distribution of Dapagliflozin.

Under the said agreement, Abbott promoted and distributed Dapagliflozin under the brand name Gledepa and the combination of Dapagliflozin with Metformin under the brand name Gledepa Met.
PTI
TAGS: #Abbott Healthcare #AstraZeneca Pharma #Business #Companies #diabetes drug
first published: May 28, 2021 02:04 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.