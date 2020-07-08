App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

AstraZeneca-Merck Lynparza wins European Union approval for pancreatic cancer

The approval was based on results from a late-stage trial in which Lynparza nearly doubled the lifespan of patients without disease progression or death when compared with placebo.

Reuters

AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday their blockbuster cancer treatment Lynparza won approval in the European Union for treating patients with a form of pancreatic cancer.

First Published on Jul 8, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #AstraZeneca Plc #Business #European Union #Health #Merck & Co

