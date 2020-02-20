App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

AstraZeneca India launches Qtern tablets for treatment of type 2 diabetes

Qtern tablets can be given at any time in the day with or without food, AstraZeneca India said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
AstraZeneca: Reuters
Drug firm AstraZeneca India on February 20 said it has launched Qtern tablets, used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, in the country. Qtern tablets can be given at any time in the day with or without food, AstraZeneca India said in a statement.

The Qtern (Dapagliflozin 10mg + Saxagliptin 5mg film coated tablets) is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, it added.

"Qtern combines two anti-hyperglycaemic agents with complementary mechanisms of action in a convenient dosing option of once-daily tablet," AstraZeneca India, Medical Affairs and Regulatory Vice President Anil Kukreja said.

Type-2 diabetes is a complex disease and two out of three patients remain inadequately controlled on their current glucose-lowering regimen, he added.

"Qtern, will provide an additional oral medicine option to improve blood sugar levels with significantly low risk of hypoglycaemia," Kukreja said.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd closed at Rs 2,802.20 per scrip on BSE, down 1.62 per cent from their previous close.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #AstraZeneca India #Business

