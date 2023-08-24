Astra Microwave bags orders worth Rs 158 crore from DRDO, ISRO and DPSUs

Astra Microwave specialises in developing and manufacturing sub-systems for radio frequency and microwave systems used in defence, space, meteorology and telecommunication applications.

Astra Microwave Products Limited informed the bourses on August 24 that it has bagged orders worth Rs 158 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

Under the order, Astra Microwave will supply satellite sub-systems, airborne radar and sub-systems of radar and EW projects to the organisations.

The announcement comes days after the board of Astra Microwave said it will be paying a dividend of Rs 1.60 on September 29, which is an increase from the amount paid as dividend last year.

Earlier this month, the company reported Q1 earnings in which it registered sales worth Rs 1,337.29 million compared to Rs 1,620.76 million a year ago. Its revenue stood at Rs 135,718.8 million compared to Rs 1,628.85 million a year ago.

According to an ICICI Securities research report on Astra Microwave Products, AMW reported subdued Q1FY24 earnings as performance was mainly impacted by a higher proportion of export sales and low-margin domestic sales.

However, it noted: “As high margin domestic orders are likely to be executed from Q3FY24, we believe the prospects remain bright. We maintain BUY on the stock with an unchanged TP of Rs 425 (DCF methodology).”

