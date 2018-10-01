App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 12:58 PM IST

Aston Martin says stock market debut fully subscribed

The company, famed for making the sports car driven by fictional secret agent James Bond, is selling around 25 percent of its stock in the first initial public offering (IPO) by a British carmaker for decades.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Luxury British carmaker maker Aston Martin said its stock market share offer had been fully subscribed after it tightened and slightly lowered its price range to between 18.50 pounds ($24.11) to 20 pounds per share.

Aston initially set a range of between 17.50 pounds to 22.50 pounds per share, equating to a deal size of about 1.0-1.27 billion pounds and giving the company a price tag of up to 5.1 billion pounds.

It said on Monday the books were now covered at the tighter range and it expects to close them at midday London time on Tuesday.

The IPO follows a sale of shares by its main owners, Kuwaiti and Italian private equity groups.

 
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 12:55 pm

tags #Aston Martin #Auto #Business #Technology #World News

