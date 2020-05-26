Aston Martin confirms Mercedes boss Tobias Moers will replace CEO Andy Palmer

Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, would become chief executive on August 1
Reuters
Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, would become chief executive on August 1, replacing Andy Palmer who stepped down on Monday.
The Financial Times newspaper reported over the weekend that Palmer would step down before he had been informed.
"The Board has determined that now is the time for new leadership to deliver our plans," the company said.
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 26, 2020 12:24 pm