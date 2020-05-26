App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Aston Martin confirms Mercedes boss Tobias Moers will replace CEO Andy Palmer

Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, would become chief executive on August 1

Reuters

Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, would become chief executive on August 1, replacing Andy Palmer who stepped down on Monday.

The Financial Times newspaper reported over the weekend that Palmer would step down before he had been informed.

"The Board has determined that now is the time for new leadership to deliver our plans," the company said.

First Published on May 26, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #Aston Martin #Business #merceded #World News

