Association bars Delhi hotels from providing accommodation to Chinese nationals

Even as the hospitality sector reels under the impact of coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association (DHROA) on Thursday announced that Chinese nationals will not be provided accommodation in over 3,000 hotels and guest houses across the city. The decision was taken following the call from Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to boycott Chinese goods in the view of ongoing border tensions between India and China.

"We can survive without China. We are all law-abiding citizens and no one will take law in their hands, but this decision would make the Chinese worried… War and trade can not go hand in hand,” association president Sandeep Khandelwal said, adding that the association would try to get five-star hotels onboard with this decision. "However, no one will be forced to follow this decision," Khandelwal added.

DHROA said its members include around 3,000 budget hotels and guest houses in the national capital.

Mahendra Gupta, general secretary of the association said that all hotels in Delhi registered with DHROA are expected to follow the decision and not provide accommodation to Chinese nationals, reported Hindustan Times.

"China's behaviour with India has angered businessmen in Delhi. In view of that, we have decided not to give accommodation to any Chinese national in any budget hotel or guesthouse in Delhi," Gupta said, adding that the association has also decided boycott Chinese products at its hotels.

CAIT’s national secretary general Praveen Khandelwal welcomed the move and encourage others to follow the suit. “CAIT will now contact national organisations of transporters, farmers, hawkers, small-scale industries, consumers and entrepreneurs and connect them with this campaign,” Khandelwal said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

At least 20 Indian Army soldiers died on June 15 following a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.