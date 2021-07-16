Assam's MFI relief scheme to support stressed borrowers; Rs 25,000 crore incentives for regular repayments

The Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS) 2021 will benefit distressed borrowers of microfinance loans in the form of special incentives and waivers, the state government said on July 16.

Under category 1, up to Rs 25,000 incentive will be given for regular repayment of loans and maintaining good credit discipline while, under category 2, the government will clear overdue amount if payment is overdue by 1-89 days, the state government tweeted on Friday.

Also, an incentive of Rs 25,000 will be paid after restarting regular repayment. Further, under category 3, loans categorised as NPA (non-performing assets) will be disposed of with Rs 7,500 crore state funds and Rs 4,000 crore benefit to be transferred by lenders, the government said.

These announcements are part of the understanding reached by the state government with the representatives of the microfinance industry, said P Satish, executive director of Sa-Dhan, an industry lobby of microlenders.

The Assam microfinance relief scheme is expected to give some benefit to the lenders operating in the state including Bandhan Bank which have seen a fall in collection efficiency in the state.

On July 15, Bandhan said its collection efficiency for June 2021 was around 80 percent. Within that, the collection efficiency of emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB), which included microloans, stood at 72 percent and non-micro loans around 96 percent, the bank said. Bandhan is a major lender in Assam.

"In our view, the announcement of loan relief scheme for MFI borrowers in Assam which incentivises credit discipline/repayment rather than a blanket waiver should be largely positive for Bandhan, followed by Ujjivan, once it is cleared in the upcoming budget session this month," said Anand Dama, an analyst at Emkay Global in a note.

Bandhan has seen some pressure on asset quality in the recent past. In the fourth quarter GNPA stood at at 6.8 percent compared with 7.1 percent in the previous quarter (pro forma basis). Proforma refers to the actual bad loans, including the part of loans impacted by an earlier Supreme Court order.

The net non-performing assets increased to 3.5 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous quarter. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) of the bank has fallen from 66.2 percent in Q3FY21 to 48.5 percent in Q4.