Assam: Purabi Dairy hikes milk procurement rate

Bringing cheers to thousands of dairy farmers, West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL) on Monday said it has hiked the milk procurement rate by Rs 2 per kg with immediate effect.

The decision by the Guwahati-based cooperative, which markets milk and milk products under the Purabi Dairy brand, will directly benefit around 25,000 dairy farmers.

"Purabi Dairy has increased the milk procurement price paid to its producer members. With effect from December 11, all pourers shall get a basic price of Rs 39 per kg milk for milk having 4 per cent fat and 8.5 per cent SNF (Solid Not Fat)," WAMUL said in a statement.

With this revision, the milk procurement price will be uniform across all operational areas of WAMUL, it added.

The milk cooperative has also announced an incentive for the period December 11 to January 20, 2023 to further add value for the milk producers.

"During this period, the base rate will be Rs 40 per kg, giving a major income incentive to the dairy farmers during the Magh Bihu season," WAMUL said.

It further said that the final procurement price will be directly dependent on the quality of the milk and if a farmer is able to provide a higher quality milk, the procurement price can go even beyond Rs 45 per kg.

PTI

READ MORE