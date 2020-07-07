App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Assam invites textile firms to invest in state, assures customised support to ventures

With the advancement of the Act East policy, Assam is now the centre of Southeast Asia with access to eight crore people, Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

PTI

The Assam government has invited textile companies to invest in the state, assuring customised support to their business ventures.

With the advancement of the Act East policy, Assam is now the centre of Southeast Asia with access to eight crore people, Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

Participating from Assam in the 'Exclusive Investment Forum' webinar organised by the Union Ministry of Textiles in collaboration with Invest India on Monday, Patowary said the state's robust infrastructure makes it an ideal investment destination for textile and apparel companies.

Close

"As per the fourth All India Handloom Census, Assam has the highest number of looms and weavers in India. With 10.9 lakh weaver households and 10.19 lakh looms, the cottage industry provides huge employment opportunities to the people. The state has a textile park and is contemplating to set up another such park," he said.

related news

Apart from Assam, representatives of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana participated in the webinar.

Chairing the webinar, Union Minister for Textiles, Smriti Irani, highlighted the centuries-old history of textile in India. She said India has a vast textile market, abundant raw materials and investor-friendly policies.

Assam produces 4,650 tonnes of Eri silk, 156.96 tonnes of Muga silk and 59.50 tonnes of mulberry every year, state Industries and Commerce Department Commissioner and Secretary K K Dwivedi said. PTI ESB SBN ACD.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Assam #Economy #India #textile firms

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.