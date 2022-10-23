English
    Assam government hikes DA by 4%

    The hike will be effective from July 1, and the additional amount will be paid with October's salary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

    PTI
    October 23, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    The Assam government on Sunday announced an additional dearness allowance (DA) of four per cent for its employees and all India service officers as a festival gift.

    The hike will be effective from July 1, and the additional amount will be paid with October's salary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

    It will increase the DA of the state government employees to 35 per cent. "Happy to announce 4 per cent additional Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/All India Service Officers w.e.f. 1st July, 2022, payable with this month's salary.

    "Hope this will add to the festive fervour. Also extending my good wishes for an auspicious and happy Deepawali!," Sarma said on the microblogging site. Dearness allowance for state government employees and dearness relief for pensioners was increased by 11 per cent in August last year.

    The government also enhanced the DA by three per cent in March this year.
    PTI
    Tags: #Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma #Assam government #Dearness Allowance Hike
    first published: Oct 23, 2022 01:39 pm
