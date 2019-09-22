Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal directs officials to control rising onion prices

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on September 21 termed the rising prices of onions as a matter of concern and directed officials to take urgent steps to control the prices of the commodity.

In a review meeting of the state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department, he said effective delivery of public service needs to be strengthened.

As Sonowal was apprised of the possibility of procuring onion from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and providing the vegetable at controlled prices in the market, he instructed officials to take action in this regard so that the state's monthly onion requirement of around 60,000 metric tonne could be met.