Aspire Media to launch nine-month ‘Small Enterprise Back to Business’ campaign to strengthen MSMEs amid COVID-19 pandemic

Aspire Media has unveiled a nine-month ‘Small Enterprise Back to Business’ programme involving 40 educational webinars, online campaigns, and business advice and mentoring sessions.

The campaign will pan out over phases across West, North, South and East regions between July 2021 and March 2022.

Aspire Media, the publishers on the leading Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) educational portal Smallenterpriseindia.com, will launch the campaign on June 27 with the International MSME Day webinar – “Challenges & Revivals of Indian MSME Sector”.

The webinar will highlight topics that are critical to MSMEs.

Ajay Thakur, Head SME, BSE will deliver the keynote address on the topic 'Challenges Faced by SMEs and Startups and the Platform to Raise Funds & Create Wealth'. Gopinath Rao, the Deputy Director, MSME Development Institute - Bengaluru will talk about 'Digital Finance for MSMEs under Govt of India MSME Schemes.

Ish Anand, CEO, Business Doctors will speak on 'Future of Work – What will Change' and Moneycontrol's Assistant Editor Arup Roychoudhury will talk about 'Policy Interventions to Revive MSMEs in the Post-COVID World'.

The MSME Day webinar is backed by BSE SME, Tie Coimbatore, Small Enterprise MSME community and various SME associations across the country.