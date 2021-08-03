MARKET NEWS

Aspire Media to conduct 4th annual SEBA awards on November 25

SEBA 2021 will recognise successful micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 01:52 PM IST

Aspire Media will organize its 4th annual Small Enterprise Business Awards 2021 (SEBA) on November 25.

The award ceremony will recognise successful micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India.

Early bird nomination starts from August 3 and will close by August 31. The regular and last minute nominations will continue till the final nomination closure day on October 31.

"The mission of SEBA 2021 is to ensure absolute commitment to creating an environment where enterprises can thrive. Aspire Media encourages all enterprises to nominate for Small Enterprise India Business Awards 2021," Aspire Media said in a statement.

SEBA 2021 is an initiative by Aspire Media's flagship portal smallenterpriseindia.com.

Aspire Consulting, headed by Dr Krishnakumar, is the validation partner for SEBA 2021. Dr Krishnakumar will be the jury head of the event.

Apart from Dr Krishnakumar, the Jury Panel members for SEBA 2021 include Dr. Sunil Shukla - Chairman, EDII Ahmedabad, Dr. Christy Fernandes –IAS (Retd), Rajendra Deshpande - CEO, Business Value India, Ajay Thakur, Head SME, BSE SME, Rahul Savoor - Product Head Wadhwani Foundation, Neetu V Bansal - Marketing Coach (Marketing4Sales), Ish Anand - CEO Business Doctors, Dr. Krishnan Natarajan - Family Business Advisor, Dr. Kiran Kumari Patil - Director, University-Industry Interaction Centre and Darshana Thakkar, Founder & CEO, Transformation – The strategy HUB.
first published: Aug 3, 2021 01:50 pm

