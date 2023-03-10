 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aspirational India heading to airport lounges, says DreamFolks CMD

Arushi Jain
Mar 12, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

DreamFolks Services', an airport services aggregator, says more travellers are using lounges due to increased awareness and higher credit card penetration. CMD Liberatha Peter Kallat explains why airports in smaller cities are also focusing on expanding lounges.

Liberatha Peter Kallat is the founder of DreamFolks Services

Frequent flyers in India may have noticed that queues outside airport lounges are sometimes longer than security check lines. Liberatha Peter Kallat, chairperson & managing director of DreamFolks Services Limited, an aggregator platform for airport lounges, said in an interview to Moneycontrol that airport lounges have become an essential element of air travel as they provide a luxurious and comfortable experience.

She said customer acquisition is key and lounges can differentiate themselves by offering new services to travellers.

In September 2022, the stock made a blockbuster debut at a premium of 56 percent to its issue price of Rs 326. It hit its all-time high of Rs 550 on its debut day and has been trading lower ever since. On March 9, it closed at Rs 435.15

