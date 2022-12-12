Aspen Pharma gets $30 million for vaccine manufacturing from Gates Foundation, CEPI

Aspen Pharmaceuticals has concluded a set of agreements with the Gates Foundation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to receive $30 million in funding to support its capabilities to manufacture routine and outbreak vaccines for Africa.

Through the partnership with the Serum Institute of India (SII), Aspen will manufacture and distribute four routine vaccines in Africa — Pneumococcal, Rotavirus, Poly valent Meningococcal, and Hexavalent — with the technology transfer activities initiating early 2023.

As per a release, an agreement was reached with SII to provide Aspen with a license to enable know-how and expand the supply and sourcing of affordable vaccines manufactured in Africa.

The new funding of $15 million each from the Gates Foundation and CEPI, will support this 10-year agreement between Aspen and SII.