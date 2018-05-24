ASPCR asks media to adhere to codes while reporting issues of children

Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASPCR) today urged mediapersons to adhere to codes and guidelines set by different institutions while reporting on children-related issues.

"There are different guidelines and codes formulated by different authorities to protect child rights and these must be followed by the media in reporting child rights issues in proper perspective", ASPCR Chairperson Sunita Changkakoty said during a group discussion on 'Representation of Children in the media' here.

Media plays an important role to highlight, to raise important socio-economic issues related to children and on ''several occasions we have take suo moto cognisance of cases reported in the media'' she said.

"The way in which the media represents or ignores, children's issues can influence decisions taken on their behalf by policy makers", Changkakoty added.

On several occasions, various media coverage of children violates the guidelines and codes set by authorities and this leads to long lasting negative impact among them, Changkakoty said.

Media professionals which include journalists, photographers, TV program producers, content writers, advertising professionals are champion of human rights and they must use their potential to create a positive impact on children, she added.

"Media professionals who understand the consequence of their reporting, writing, programmes, appreciate the vulnerability of children and respect their rights are truly champions of child rights", she pointed out.

The speakers discussed in detail the various codes and guidelines under different Acts like the Press Council of India, 1978, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, Information and Technology Act (ITA), 2000 for children, Juvenile Justice ( Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 along with those set by UNICEF, Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) and News Broadcasters Association (NBA) among others.