ASK Group eyes valuation of over $1 billion through IPO: Report

Moneycontrol News

ASK Group looks to be the first investment and wealth management firm to launch an initial public offering (IPO) and is targeting a valuation of over $1 billion, according to a Mint report.

"ASK is targeting a valuation of around Rs 7,000-8,000 crore (approximately $1-1.2 billion) for the IPO," a source told the paper.

The company could file its papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) next month.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

JM Financial, Citi, Nomura and Axis Capital are advising the company, the report said.

The size of the IPO could be fixed at $25 million, another source told Mint.

"The IPO will largely be an offer for sale by private equity investor Advent. ASK might raise a small amount of fresh capital for business expansion," the source said.

Mumbai-based ASK Group is backed by US-based private equity firm Advent International.

Advent International currently has a 49.6 percent stake in ASK Group, according to Mint.

In 2016, Advent International had acquired a 40 percent stake in ASK Group for $130 million.