App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ASK Group eyes valuation of over $1 billion through IPO: Report

ASK Group is backed by US-based private equity firm Advent International.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

ASK Group looks to be the first investment and wealth management firm to launch an initial public offering (IPO) and is targeting a valuation of over $1 billion, according to a Mint report.

"ASK is targeting a valuation of around Rs 7,000-8,000 crore (approximately $1-1.2 billion) for the IPO," a source told the paper.

The company could file its papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) next month.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

JM Financial, Citi, Nomura and Axis Capital are advising the company, the report said.

The size of the IPO could be fixed at $25 million, another source told Mint.

"The IPO will largely be an offer for sale by private equity investor Advent. ASK might raise a small amount of fresh capital for business expansion," the source said.

Mumbai-based ASK Group is backed by US-based private equity firm Advent International.

Advent International currently has a 49.6 percent stake in ASK Group, according to Mint.

In 2016, Advent International had acquired a 40 percent stake in ASK Group for $130 million.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 05:37 pm

tags #Business

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.