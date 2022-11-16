 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Asian stocks shaken by blast in Poland, dollar gains

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Australian shares fell 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index dropped 0.76%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was flat, while China's CSI 300 lost 0.3.%.

Asian stocks dropped and the dollar gained on Wednesday after blasts in Poland that Ukraine and Polish authorities said were caused by Russian-made missiles.

The potential for a further ratcheting up of geopolitical tensions saw MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lose 0.6%.

Australian shares fell 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index dropped 0.76%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was flat, while China's CSI 300 lost 0.3.%.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis shed 0.4%.

NATO member Poland said on Wednesday that a Russian-made rocket killed two people in eastern Poland near Ukraine, and it summoned Russia's ambassador to Warsaw for an explanation after Moscow denied it was responsible.

"(It) interrupted what is a far more constructive tone in markets over the last three, four days," said Dwyfor Evans, head of Asia Pacific macro strategy at State Street Global Markets in Hong Kong, noting there has been optimism in financial markets that U.S. inflation was cooling