Asian stocks in 2022 suffer biggest foreign outflows since 2008 global crisis

Jan 04, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST

Data from stock exchanges in Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea showed foreigners sold equities worth $57 billion last year, the biggest outflow since 2008.

Foreign investors withdrew more money from emerging Asian equities in 2022 than they had done in any year since the global financial crisis in 2008, as rising U.S. interest rates pulled funds towards dollar assets.

After four straight 75-basis point hikes earlier in 2022, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its overnight borrowing rate by another 50 basis points in December.

Due to the hikes, the yield on safer 10-year U.S. Treasuries climbed about 230 basis points to 3.83% last year, which hit the foreign demand for riskier regional equities.

Taiwanese equities faced outflows worth $41.6 billion last year, leading the regional sales, while India and South Korea witnessed an outgo of $15.4 billion and $9.6 billion, respectively.