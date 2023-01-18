 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Asian shares tentative, Japan yields close to policy cap ahead of BOJ meeting

Reuters
Jan 18, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

In early Wednesday trade, however, the 10-year yield fell to 0.485% before returning to 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei share index meanwhile gained 0.6%.

Representative image

Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday while Japanese yields hugged a policy cap, with markets anxiously awaiting a pivotal Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting that could see the world's third largest economy shift away from decades of ultra-low interest rates.

The BOJ's official two-day meeting will end on Wednesday and speculation is rife it will make further changes to its yield curve control (YCC) policy, given that the market pushed 10-year government bond yields above the policy cap of 0.5% in the past three sessions.

In early Wednesday trade, however, the 10-year yield fell to 0.485% before returning to 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei share index meanwhile gained 0.6%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2%, after weak earnings from Goldman Sachs overnight dragged the Dow 1% lower. The investment bank reported a bigger-than-expected 69% drop in fourth-quarter profit.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both dipped 0.2% on Wednesday. Overnight, the S&P 500 was 0.2% lower and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.14%.

China's blue chips rose 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was 0.2% lower.