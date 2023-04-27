 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian shares sink on banking jitters, US economic concerns

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

Asian shares extended losses on Thursday as troubles at U.S. lender First Republic Bank continued to unnerve investors amid concerns that growth in the world's biggest economy could very well surprise to the downside.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were 0.3% lower on Thursday, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4%. China's blue chips were flat, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 0.3%.

Geopolitics also cast a pall over markets. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday that Chinese cloud computing companies like Huawei Cloud and Alibaba division Alibaba Cloud could pose a threat to U.S. security and vowed to review a request to add them to an export control list.

But tech giants bucked the gloom, with Nasdaq futures up 0.4% in early Asian hours as Facebook owner Meta soared 12% after the bell with its earnings beat. Intel and Amazon will report their results later today.