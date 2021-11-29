MARKET NEWS

Asian Paints to invest Rs 960 crore to expand Gujarat unit

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Gujarat commencing the proposed expansion of manufacturing capacity of paint from 1.3 lakh KL to 2.5 lakh KL and resins and emulsions from 32,000 MT to 85,000 MT, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
November 29, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
 
 
Asian Paints Ltd on Monday said it will invest Rs 960 crore to expand the manufacturing capacity of its facility situated at Ankleshwar in Gujarat.

The expansion is to be completed in the next 2-3 years at a total investment of Rs 960 crore approximately on plant and machinery at the current prevailing prices, it added.

"This expansion will be carried out on the existing land owned by the company," the filing said. Shares of the company were trading higher by 0.19 percent at Rs 3,150 on BSE.
