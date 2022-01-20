Asian Paints says raw material inflationary trend to continue: Top highlights of Q3

A 70 percent quarter-on-quarter surge in net profit and a 26 percent year-on-year jump in revenue was among the top highlights of Asian Paints Ltd's performance in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22.

The profit after tax (PAT) climbed to Rs 1,016 crore, which, despite being higher as compared to Q2 FY22 when it came in at Rs 596 crore, was lower 18 percent vis-a-vis Rs 1,238 crore recorded in Q3 FY21.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter ending December 2021 increased to Rs 8,527 crore, as compared to Rs 7,096 crore in the September quarter and Rs 7,096 crore in Q3 FY21.

Here are other key takeaways from Asian Paints third-quarter results:

The margin of profit before deduction of income tax (PBDIT) was recorded at 19.6 percent in Q3. This marked a sequential growth as PBDIT in Q2 and Q1 of this fiscal came in at 14.2 and 18.4 percent, respectively.

The standalone gross margin for the quarter was recorded as 37.5 percent, higher as compared to 35.7 percent recorded in the previous quarter.

The company's revenue in the Asia region surged to Rs 405 crore in the quarter, marking an 18 percent YoY growth. Over the past nine months, the revenue from the continent soared to Rs 1,035 crore, leading to a 35 percent jump.

In the Middle East, revenue from operations in Q3 increased to Rs 205 crore, marking a 10 percent growth, whereas, the revenue from operations in the region, between April and December 2021, surged to Rs 562 crore, which is 15 percent higher than the year-ago period.

Asian Paints, however, reported a downslide in revenue in the African continent. Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 125 crore, which was 19 percent lower as compared to the same period last year. For the period between April and December, the revenue dropped by 8 percent to Rs 403 crore.

"High inflation, regional disturbances continue to hurt market conditions in Africa", the company said.

In 'Kitchen business', revenue increased by 37 percent in the quarter to Rs 111 crore, whereas, in the nine-month period ending in December, the same increased by a massive 67 percent to Rs 282 crore.

In 'Bath business', revenue for the quarter jumped to Rs 103 crore, marking a 42 percent surge, whereas for the April-December period it came in at Rs 251 crore, which was 63 percent higher than the year-ago period.

Asian Paints noted that "steep material inflation" led to a contraction in gross contribution margin by 832 bps in Q3 and by 825 bps in 9 months, compared to last year.

For the fourth quarter, the demand conditions have remained slow in January due to the state-level COVID-19 restrictions, the company said.

The conditions are expected to improve from the second half of February. "Experience over last waves of COVID-19 demonstrates that there is deferment of demand and, hence, January and February demand is to be part of the pent-up demand from March onwards till Q1 next year," it added.

"Raw material inflationary trend is expected to continue; albeit the rate of increase expected to be moderate in Q4," the company said.

In the International portfolio, forex tightness, regional disturbance, and sluggish growth in some key markets remain a concern, Asian Paints further added.