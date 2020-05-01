App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Asian Paints forays into hand, surface sanitizer segment

"The product is being manufactured at company's existing plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat, after obtaining all the necessary statutory approvals and permissions," it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Asian Paints on Friday made its foray into the hand and surface sanitizer segment by launching Viroprotek range of products. The entry into the segment is aimed at supporting the government in its various measures towards COVID-19 relief and address the huge need of hand and surface sanitization in these testing times, Asian Paints said in a statement.

"The product is being manufactured at company's existing plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat, after obtaining all the necessary statutory approvals and permissions," it added.

Commenting on the launch, Asian Paints Managing Director and CEO Amit Syngle said the company has been working in the health and hygiene space for some time and had introduced earlier Royale Health Shield, a product which provides bacterial protection for homes.

Close

"We felt it apt to consolidate our portfolio in the hygiene space and address the growing requirement of hand and surface sanitizers for increased protection and assist the government in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

related news

Asian Paints has already committed Rs 35 crore towards central as well as other state emergency relief funds to combat COVID-19. It is also working with several NGOs for providing food, masks and sanitizers.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #Asian Paints #Business #coronavirus

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Government looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore via tax-free bonds: Report

COVID-19 impact | Government looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore via tax-free bonds: Report

'You Are the Champions': Queen, under lockdown, record health worker anthem

'You Are the Champions': Queen, under lockdown, record health worker anthem

Coronavirus impact | To cut costs, corporates now opting for pre-litigation mediation over force majeure

Coronavirus impact | To cut costs, corporates now opting for pre-litigation mediation over force majeure

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.