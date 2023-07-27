Asian Paints directs focus to luxury portfolio to stay in competition

Royale Health Shield, is an anti-insect paint claimed to eliminate infection-causing bacteria from walls, promoting a hygienic environment in homes.

Asian Paints is looking to expand its presence in the luxury paint segment, the company told analysts in the post-earnings call. The luxury paint segment is presently dominated by rivals such as Kansai Nerolac Paints and Akzo Nobel.

In the June quarter, the economy and premium segments did well, but Asian Paints' luxury portfolio underperformed. To address this, the management is looking at improvisation and innovation its existing luxury offerings.

One of the luxury products, Niyala Naturals, is a 95 percent organic paint with a matte finish and a selection of handpicked colors. The management believes that Niyala has the potential to establish Asian Paints in the super luxury paint segment, said the company on its Q1FY24 earnings conference call.

To capture the luxury exterior paint market, Asian Paints is working on developing solutions that prevent algae growth and enhance waterproofing properties. They have achieved success with their interior waterproofing solution, Hydrolac Extreme, which can be applied to nearly 70 percent damp walls. Building on this success, the company is committed to further innovations in these product lines.

Another product, Royale Health Shield, is an anti-insect paint claimed to eliminate infection-causing bacteria from walls, promoting a hygienic environment in homes. Asian Paints is also directing its focus towards its modular kitchen brand, Sleek, in addition to the luxury paint segment.

The economy segment contributes the most to Asian Paints revenue, followed by the premium segment, and then followed by the luxury segment.

