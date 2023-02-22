 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Asian, European buyers step in to purchase Indian seafood; compensate for decline in shipments to US

PK Krishnakumar
Feb 22, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

Southeast Asian economies Thailand and Vietnam used to dominate shrimp supply several years ago until the widespread outbreak of diseases caused their output to dwindle. Vietnam now buys a huge quantity of seafood from India, mostly for re-export to Europe and other countries.

Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) until December 2023 show a 23 percent drop in seafood exports to the US. But exports to China have risen 26 percent, to Southeast Asia by 48 percent and to Europe by18 percent.

Although US imports of Indian shrimps have declined this financial year, buyers from other parts of the world are still betting on India, which produces around 900,000 tonnes of aquaculture shrimps annually.

When Ecuador made inroads into the US shrimp market in FY 2023, Asian countries like China and Vietnam stepped up purchases from India. Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) until December 2023 show a 23 percent drop in seafood exports to the US. But exports to China have risen 26 percent, to Southeast Asia by 48 percent and to Europe by18 percent.

Buyers from various countries at the India International Seafood Show held in Kolkata last week were keen to raise purchases from India. Jeneya Ning, general manager of Qingdao Xianyue Seafood Co. in China, said her company purchases, besides shrimp, ribbon fish and cephalopods such as squid, cuttle fish and octopus from India. “It is mostly for domestic consumption,’’ she said.

Although China is a major producer of marine products, its local production is not sufficient to meet demand. China is currently the second largest buyer of Indian seafood.