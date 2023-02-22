Asian, European buyers step in to purchase Indian seafood; compensate for decline in shipments to US

Although US imports of Indian shrimps have declined this financial year, buyers from other parts of the world are still betting on India, which produces around 900,000 tonnes of aquaculture shrimps annually.

When Ecuador made inroads into the US shrimp market in FY 2023, Asian countries like China and Vietnam stepped up purchases from India. Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) until December 2023 show a 23 percent drop in seafood exports to the US. But exports to China have risen 26 percent, to Southeast Asia by 48 percent and to Europe by18 percent.

Buyers from various countries at the India International Seafood Show held in Kolkata last week were keen to raise purchases from India. Jeneya Ning, general manager of Qingdao Xianyue Seafood Co. in China, said her company purchases, besides shrimp, ribbon fish and cephalopods such as squid, cuttle fish and octopus from India. “It is mostly for domestic consumption,’’ she said.

Although China is a major producer of marine products, its local production is not sufficient to meet demand. China is currently the second largest buyer of Indian seafood.

Southeast Asian economies Thailand and Vietnam used to dominate shrimp supply several years ago until the widespread outbreak of diseases caused their output to dwindle. Vietnam now buys a huge quantity of seafood from India, mostly for re-export to Europe and other countries. "There are not many new farms in Vietnam now and the production from existing farms is not sufficient for export and domestic requirement. We also buy from Indonesia,'' David Le, head of the purchasing department at VinhPhat Food Joint Stock Company of Vietnam, told Moneycontrol.

He is worried about the cancellations of orders from Europe, where 50 percent of the exports go. An energy crisis and inflation has crimped demand in Europe. "But the energy prices have started decreasing and we expect demand for seafood to rise after May,'' said Rogier Speelman, Managing Director of the Netherlands-based Fisherman's Choice that purchases marine products from around the world. When demand for seafood surged in Europe in early 2022, the companies began buying aggressively, But after September, escalating gas prices and inflation made consumers cut down on spending. "We are saddled with stock purchased at high prices. But now with a 10-15 percent drop in prices we will continue to buy so that we can bring down the cost of the stock,'' Speelman said. He buys both Vannamie and black tiger shrimp, the latter more preferred in northern Europe.

PK Krishnakumar is a journalist based in Kochi.