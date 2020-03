Asian bonds flying as Fed cut drives investors to emerging markets

Asian bonds soared on March 4 after a surprise interest rate cut in the United States sent investors rushing back to high-yielding sovereign paper they had been abandoning only days ago.

Yields, which fall when prices rise, hit record lows along the short end of the curve in South Korea, plunged in higher-paying markets such as Indonesia and India and fell heavily in Singapore.

The yield on 10-year Indonesian government bonds dropped more than 23 basis points to 6.637 percent - the sharpest drop in nearly nine months. They have fallen 41 basis points in two days, retracing most of a 45 basis point jump late last week.

The yield on Singapore's 10-year paper fell 10 basis points to 1.352 percent for its sharpest drop in almost four years, while two-year yields fell as far as 12.7 basis points to their lowest since 2017.

Indian 10-year bond yields fell 10 basis points to 6.241 percent.

"With US yields going yet lower, the yield differential factor appears to be coming back into play for some local currency bonds," said Frances Cheung, head of emerging Asia currency and rates strategy at Westpac.

"The search for yield may be coming back as US dollar yields fall."

The Fed dropped its benchmark funds rate half a percentage point overnight, its first off-schedule cut since the depths of the global financial crisis in 2008, sending US 10-year yields to a once-unthinkable low of 0.9060 percent.

At the same time, Indonesia has stepped up its own stimulus measures and the central bank has vowed to increase intervention to support the currency and stem capital outflows.

The Indonesian rupiah rose more than 1 percent against the dollar on March 4, its best daily gain in over a year.

South Korea's won also rallied as much as 1 percent in onshore trade as foreigners piled back into the stock market and helped push one-year, three-year and five-year bond yields to record lows.

However, with the region on the front line of the coronavirus epidemic's economic fallout, currencies are likely to come under further pressure.

Nomura, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, said in a note on March 4 that it had increased a bet on a decline in the Singapore dollar and that it expects the won to fall against the yen.

"Our key convictions are to position for increased downside in global growth and policy-easing risks," Nomura's analysts said.