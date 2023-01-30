English
    Asia thermal coal prices slip as China, India buy less: Russell

    Prices of the main traded grades for coal used in power plants dropped to their lowest in months last week, and to the weakest in a year in the case of one of the major Australian varieties.

    Reuters
    January 30, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
    Representative image

    Asia's seaborne thermal coal markets are losing heat, with both prices and volumes declining as winter demand passes and Europe's energy crisis eases.

    Prices of the main traded grades for coal used in power plants dropped to their lowest in months last week, and to the weakest in a year in the case of one of the major Australian varieties.

    Australian coal at Newcastle Port with an energy value of 5,500 kilocalories per kg (kcal/kg), as assessed by commodity price reporting agency Argus, slipped to $129.87 a tonne in the week to Jan. 27, the lowest since the week to Jan. 21, 2022.

    This grade of coal is most commonly bought by Indian utilities, and was the preferred Australian thermal grade among Chinese buyers prior to Beijing's unofficial ban on Australian cargoes, imposed amid a diplomatic dispute in mid-2020.