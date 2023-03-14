 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Asia Pacific lenders to see limited hit from U.S. bank failures Moodys

Reuters
Mar 14, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Banks in the region, including China, Japan, Taiwan, India, Korea, Singapore, among others are "mostly funded with customer deposits, while their market borrowings are modest at about 16% of their total assets on average," the global ratings agency said in a note.

moodys_img

Lenders in the Asia Pacific region are likely to see a limited impact of U.S. bank failures due to their stable funding sources and ample liquidity, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Banks in the region, including China, Japan, Taiwan, India, Korea, Singapore, among others are "mostly funded with customer deposits, while their market borrowings are modest at about 16% of their total assets on average," the global ratings agency said in a note.

"Their business depositors are well diversified across different sectors, with no rated bank in the region being heavily exposed to technology companies."

U.S. state regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, the third largest failure in the country's banking history, two days after authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank, following mass withdrawals of customer deposits.