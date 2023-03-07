 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia investors beat the market when they bet on women, BofA says

Mar 07, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

Investing in Asian companies with a higher proportion of female managers leads to benchmark-beating returns, according to a study by BofA Securities.

A basket of the MSCI Asia Pacific Index’s members with the highest proportion of women in management posted average five-year returns that were four percentage points higher than the benchmark, the report found. These stocks also outperformed a portfolio of companies with the fewest women in management by 26 percentage points over the same period, strategists including Girish Nair and Matty Zhao wrote in a report.

The BofA analysis of returns since 2010 is the latest to suggest diverse leadership can contribute to corporate success. A McKinsey & Co. report noted that companies where at least 30% of executives are women are more likely to outperform compared with those with smaller proportions of women in leadership. Credit Suisse Group AG noted in a 2021 report a “diversity premium,” as gender diverse boards and executive leadership correlated positively with superior corporate and stock performance.

“Along with bringing diverse experience, knowledge, skill-sets, and perspective, data suggests greater gender diversity in management brings additional alpha,” the BofA strategists wrote, referring to returns above benchmarks. Stocks with more women managers also have 22% lower weighted average cost of capital, and had returns on equity that were 2% higher on average than the bottom quintile since 2010.