Ashwini Vaishnaw holds review meeting with SER, ECoR officials

At the meeting on Monday, Vaishnaw gave importance to safety issues and suggested several measures to improve passenger amenities over the SER’s jurisdiction, according to an official release.

PTI
November 09, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw, who visited the Jammu railway station and a community service centre (CSC), took stock of the facilities being provided to the public. (File image: ANI)

Ashwini Vaishnaw, who visited the Jammu railway station and a community service centre (CSC), took stock of the facilities being provided to the public. (File image: ANI)

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has held a high-level review meeting with South Eastern Railway (SER) and the East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials at Jharsuguda in Odisha.

At the meeting on Monday, Vaishnaw gave importance to safety issues and suggested several measures to improve passenger amenities over the SER’s jurisdiction, according to an official release.

Various issues pertaining to infrastructural development works of the Railways in Odisha, especially in Jharsuguda, were elaborately discussed in the meeting, which was attended by SER and ECoR General Manager Archana Joshi.

Principal officers of the SER, ECoR and the South East Central Railway also attended the meeting. Vaishnaw stressed on timely completion of all ongoing railway projects, the release stated.

Vaishnaw stressed on timely completion of all ongoing railway projects, the release stated. Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Dev and MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, Rengali MLA Nauri Nayak, Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete and Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram were also present and interacted with the Railways minister.
