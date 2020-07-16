Ashwini Kumar Tewari named new SBI Cards MD & CEO

This appointment follows the resignation of present MD&CEO, Hardayal Prasad who quit from the directorship of the company owing to his voluntary retirement from the State Bank of India, the company said.
SBI cards and Payment Services has appointed Ashwini Kumar Tewari as its new Managing Director and chief executive officer, nominated by parent State Bank of India, with effect from August 1, 2020 for a period of two years.
The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Wednesday approved these changes on the board. “Tewari’s appointment is subject to all the requisite approvals including approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” the company said.