Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashwini Kumar Tewari named new SBI Cards MD & CEO

This appointment follows the resignation of present MD&CEO, Hardayal Prasad who quit from the directorship of the company owing to his voluntary retirement from the State Bank of India, the company said.

SBI cards and Payment Services has appointed Ashwini Kumar Tewari as its new Managing Director and chief executive officer, nominated by parent State Bank of India, with effect from August 1, 2020 for a period of two years.

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Wednesday approved these changes on the board. “Tewari’s appointment is subject to all the requisite approvals including approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” the company said.

In Q4, SBI Cards reported a 66.5 percent fall in net profit to Rs 83.5 crore from Rs 249 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue for the quarter though was up 21 percent at Rs 2,510 crore from Rs 2,076 crore. The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) was at 2.01 per cent versus 2.44 percent and the provision coverage ratio stood at 67.20 percent versus 66.48 percent YoY.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 01:04 pm

tags #SBI Cards & Payment Services

