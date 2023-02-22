 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Ashwin rises to 2nd, Jadeja enters top-10 among bowler in Test rankings

PTI
Feb 22, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

Jadeja has progressed to the ninth position after his 10-wicket match haul in the second Test against Australia in New Delhi, the first time that he had broken in the top-10 since September 2019.

Ravichandran Ashwin is 36. Like good wine, spinners mature with age, yet that same trait is often held against them. (File Image)

India's Ravichandran Ashwin rose a place to second, while his compatriot Ravindra Jadeja jumped seven rungs to be among the top-10 bowlers in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings issued here on Wednesday.

Jadeja has progressed to the ninth position after his 10-wicket match haul in the second Test against Australia in New Delhi, the first time that he had broken in the top-10 since September 2019.

Injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the other Indian bowler in top-10, as he occupies the fifth spot.

Veteran England seamer James Anderson leads the list but Australia captain Pat Cummins has dropped two places to third.