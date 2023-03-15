 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashwin regains No 1 spot in ICC Test bowlers rankings

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

Senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's superlative show in the fourth Test against Australia has helped him regain the top spot among bowlers in the latest ICC Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Ashwin, who grabbed a haul of six for 91 in the drawn fourth Test and was the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 25 scalps, is 10 rating points ahead of England seamer James Anderson.

Fellow Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel climbed six places to 28 among bowlers. He also rose to the fourth spot in the all-rounder's list led by Ashwin and Jadeja.

While pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from a recurring back injury, dropped to number seven among bowlers.