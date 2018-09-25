Ashoka Buildcon's JV emerges as lowest bidder for Rs 794 crore railway project

Ashoka Buildcon Tuesday said its joint venture (JV) with Story Tech Services LLC has emerged as the lowest bidder for Rs 794 crore railway project in Bihar and Jharkhand.

"The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1)...the aggregate bid value of which is Rs 794.20 crore, with a completion period of 42 months for each package (total 2 packages)," Ashoka Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

The work in the project includes construction of roadbed, bridges, supply of ballast, installation of track, electrification from Sonnagar to Garhwa Road in Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway in Bihar and Jharkhand.

In a separate filing, the company said its step down subsidiary Ashoka Khairatunda Barwa Adda Road has submitted duly executed financing documents to NHAI for six-laning of Khairatunda to Barwa Adda Section of NH-2 from 360.30 km to 400.13 km in Jharkhand.