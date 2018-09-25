App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashoka Buildcon's JV emerges as lowest bidder for Rs 794 crore railway project

"The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1)...the aggregate bid value of which is Rs 794.20 crore, with a completion period of 42 months for each package (total 2 packages)," Ashoka Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashoka Buildcon Tuesday said its joint venture (JV) with Story Tech Services LLC has emerged as the lowest bidder for Rs 794 crore railway project in Bihar and Jharkhand.

"The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1)...the aggregate bid value of which is Rs 794.20 crore, with a completion period of 42 months for each package (total 2 packages)," Ashoka Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

The work in the project includes construction of roadbed, bridges, supply of ballast, installation of track, electrification from Sonnagar to Garhwa Road in Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway in Bihar and Jharkhand.

In a separate filing, the company said its step down subsidiary Ashoka Khairatunda Barwa Adda Road has submitted duly executed financing documents to NHAI for six-laning of Khairatunda to Barwa Adda Section of NH-2 from 360.30 km to 400.13 km in Jharkhand.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 04:35 pm

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Business #India #Story Tech Services

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.