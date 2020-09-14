172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ashoka-buildcon-wins-rs-1390-crore-highway-projects-in-bihar-from-nhai-5838271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last 2 days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro @ Re. 1 per day and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashoka Buildcon wins Rs 1,390 crore highway projects in Bihar from NHAI

Both the projects will be executed under EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode under Bharat Pariyojna phase 1.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashoka Buildcon on Monday said it has bagged two highway projects worth Rs 1,390 crore in Bihar from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Both the projects will be executed under EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode under Bharat Pariyojna phase 1.

"The Company has received Letters of Award (LOAs) from NHAI in respect of the ... Four laning of Arrah to Pararia section of NH-319 (old NH-30)" and "Four laning of Pararia to Mohania section of NH-319 (Old NH-30)" in Bihar, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Close
The aggregate accepted contract value of both the projects is Rs 1,390 crore, it said.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 06:53 pm

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Bihar #Business #NHAI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.