May 24, 2018 10:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ashoka Buildcon subsidiary receives arbitral award of Rs 383.80 cr

PTI
 
 
Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon today said its subsidiary has received an arbitral award of Rs 383.80 crore against various claims filed by it.

"Ashoka Infrastructure (SPV), which had executed Pune Shirur Road Project in Maharashtra has received an arbitral award of Rs 383.80 crore against various claims filed by the SPV," Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing.

The project had been awarded by Maharashtra Government for four-laning and strengthening of Pune Ahmednagar Road SH 60. The toll collection at the said project had been stopped since August 8, 2014, the company added.

Shares of Ashok Buildcon were trading 1.59 percent higher at Rs 253 on BSE.

