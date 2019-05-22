App
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 08:54 PM IST

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT drops 47% to Rs 98 cr

The company had posted standalone PAT of Rs 185.48 crore in the year-ago period, Ashoka Buildcon said in a filing to the BSE.

Highway developer Ashoka Buildcon May 22 reported a 47.1 per cent decline in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 97.99 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.

However, the standalone income during January-March quarter increased to Rs 1,345.3 crore from Rs 763.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total order book stands at Rs 8,439 crore as on March 31, 2019, it said in a statement.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon Wednesday ended down 0.75 per cent at Rs 119.65 on the BSE.

First Published on May 22, 2019 08:50 pm

#Ashoka Buildcon #Business #Market news #Results

