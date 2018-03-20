Ashoka Buildcon lowest bidder of Rs 448 cr Maharashtra road projects

Highways Builder Ashoka Buildcon today said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for two road projects worth Rs 448 crore in Maharashtra.

"The company had submitted its bids to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways through Public Works Department, National Highways, Maharashtra for the ...projects," Ashoka Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

The projects pertain to upgradation of Jalgaon-Bhadgaon section of NH 753J and Bhadgaon-Chalisgaon section on engineering, procurement and construction mode.

"The company emerged as the lowest bidder at the financial bid opening meeting...The aggregate cost quoted by the company for two projects is Rs 447.51 crore," it said.