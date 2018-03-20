App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 20, 2018 08:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashoka Buildcon lowest bidder of Rs 448 cr Maharashtra road projects

"The company had submitted its bids to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways through Public Works Department, National Highways, Maharashtra for the ...projects," Ashoka Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highways Builder Ashoka Buildcon today said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for two road projects worth Rs 448 crore in Maharashtra.

"The company had submitted its bids to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways through Public Works Department, National Highways, Maharashtra for the ...projects," Ashoka Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

The projects pertain to upgradation of Jalgaon-Bhadgaon section of NH 753J and Bhadgaon-Chalisgaon section on engineering, procurement and construction mode.

"The company emerged as the lowest bidder at the financial bid opening meeting...The aggregate cost quoted by the company for two projects is Rs 447.51 crore," it said.

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #BSE #Business #Companies #Maharashtra road projects

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC