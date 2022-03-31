English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ashoka Buildcon gets LoA for NHAI highway project

    In 2019, the government had approved the hybrid annuity model (HAM) for building national highways (NH) to speed up the construction of roads in the country by renewing the interest of private developers in highway projects.

    PTI
    March 31, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
    Representational image.

    Representational image.

    Infrastructure company Ashoka Buildcon on Thursday said it has received a letter of award (LoA) from NHAI to develop a section of National Highway 150 C on a hybrid annuity model.

    In 2019, the government had approved the hybrid annuity model (HAM) for building national highways (NH) to speed up the construction of roads in the country by renewing the interest of private developers in highway projects.

    In a regulatory filing, Ashoka Buildcon Limited said it "has received an LoA from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project viz development of 6 lane access controlled greenfield highway from km 162.500 to KM 203.100, Baswantpur to Singondi section of NH 150 C…on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojana”.

    The accepted bid project cost for the project is Rs 1,079 crore, it said.

    The construction period is 912 days from the appointed date.

    Close
    The operation period is 15 years from the commercial operation date, the company said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ashoka Buildcon #Business #Letter of Award (LOA) #NHAI
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 01:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.