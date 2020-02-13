App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashoka Buildcon emerges as lower bidder for highway project in Karnataka



PTI
 
 
Ashoka Buildcon on Thursday said it has emerged as the lower bidder for a highway project worth Rs 1,035.5 crore in Karnataka. The project entails four laning of a section of NH-206 in the state.

Ashoka Buildcon had submitted its bid to National Highways Authority of India for the project to be built on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana, it said in a BSE filing.

"The company emerged as the lowest bidder at the financial bid opening meeting held on February 13," Ashoka Buildcon said.

Close

The quoted bid project cost for the project is Rs 1,035.50 crore, it added.

The company's stock was trading at Rs 103.05, down 2.78 per cent, on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 02:12 pm

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Business #Companies

