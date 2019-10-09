App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashoka Buildcon bags Rs 314 cr project in Kerala

"The company has received an order from SRIT India Pvt Ltd for Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd, Smart Infrastructure Project," it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ashoka Buildcon on Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 314 crore order for a project in Kerala. The project has to be completed in 24 months from the date of commencement of the work, the company said in a BSE filing.

The project, valued at Rs 313.72 crore, involves conducting survey, supply of poles and installation, laying of the overhead and underground optic fiber cable, on existing electricity poles, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of non-IT items, the filing added.

Ashoka Buildcon is one of the leading highway developers in India. The company is an integrated EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and BOT (build, operate, transfer) player.

Besides construction of highways and bridges, the company is engaged in power transmission and distribution on EPC basis.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 03:14 pm

