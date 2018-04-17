App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 17, 2018 11:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ashoka Buildcon bags orders worth Rs 757 cr from DVVNL

Ashoka Buildcon today said it has bagged orders worth Rs 756.79 crore from DVVNL for electrification work in Uttar Pradesh.

Ashoka Buildcon today said it has bagged orders worth Rs 756.79 crore from DVVNL for electrification work in Uttar Pradesh.

"Ashoka Buildcon has received letters of intention (LOIs) from Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL) for electrification work in Etah and Kashiram Nagar (Kasganj) district for Rs 319.63 crore and electrification work in Kannoj, Farrukhabad and Etawa district for Rs 437.16 crore," the company said in a BSE filing.

Shares of the company were trading 1.61 per cent higher at Rs 268.20 on BSE.

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Companies #Current Affairs #India

