Ashoka Buildcon arm bags highway project worth Rs 1,000 crore

Earlier this week, the company had said ACL had submitted its bid to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the said project, and had emerged as the lowest bidder at the financial bid opening meeting held on November 18, 2019.
Ashoka Buildcon on SNovember 23 said its subsidiary Ashoka Concessions Ltd (ACL) has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from NHAI for a highway project in Telangana worth Rs 1,000 crore.
"ACL has received a LOA from NHAI for the project viz Four laning of NH-161 from Kandi to Ramsanpalle in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojna on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The accepted Bid Project Cost is Rs 1,000 crore" it said in a BSE filing.Earlier this week, the company had said ACL had submitted its bid to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the said project, and had emerged as the lowest bidder at the financial bid opening meeting held on November 18, 2019.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 23, 2019 02:19 pm